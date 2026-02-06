Alappuzha: A six-member family that has long survived on the banks of the Pamba River, eking out a living by fishing in a coracle, has finally received its own ration card in Kerala. In addition, the family will be provided with a house and land, a fishing license through the Fisheries Department, and support for the children’s education.

The house and land for the family are being purchased and provided by Punyyam, a charitable organisation of expatriates.

Earlier, Malayala Manorama had reported that the children of this Karnataka-origin family were admitted to a nearby school through the intervention of teacher R Radhika. During school holidays or when classes were not in session, the children often went fishing to help the family. The report also highlighted that, despite living in various parts of Kerala for over 20 years, the family had not received any welfare benefits due to the lack of a ration card. The coverage paved the way for support from kind-hearted individuals and official intervention.

The ration card has been issued to Suresh (30), a native of Hosadurga, Karnataka, who has been living in a tent for the past one and a half years near the jetty at Thayankari, along with his wife Ambika (36), their children Vishnu (15), Ammu (13), Shiva (2.5 years), and Suresh’s mother Gauri (61). Vishnu and Ammu, both studying in Class 7 at DVHSS Kandankari, will also receive educational scholarships from the District Collector.

It was R Radhika, a teacher at this school, who played a key role in enrolling the children and providing ongoing academic support. Following the Manorama report, she also took the initiative to help secure the ration card for the family. Panchayat member Kunjachan Anjil provided a supporting affidavit, and the rationing inspector completed the necessary formalities. At a ceremony held on Wednesday at the Collectorate, Collector Alex Varghese officially handed over the ration card to the family.

The family fishes in the Pampa River in Kandankari using a coracle. Earlier, fisheries inspectors had repeatedly stopped them, citing a lack of permission. Following the Collector’s directive, the Fisheries Deputy Director has now issued a license for their coracle. The ceremony at the Collectorate was also attended by District Supply Officer Mujeeb, Sree Satyasai Seva Samithi District President Prem Sai, teacher R Radhika, and others.