Chittur: Quick thinking by a bench clerk saved the life of a litigant who collapsed from a heart attack during a trial at the Chittur Munsiff Court on Saturday afternoon.

Albert Dhanusilas, 60, a native of Vadakarapathy, had appeared before the court for the hearing of a property dispute case. While responding to questions from the magistrate, he suddenly collapsed in the courtroom. The incident tookplace arond 12.30 pm. Although several people were present in the court at the time, there was a brief moment of confusion as many were unsure how to respond.

Rajeev, 40, a native of Kollengode and a bench assistant at the court, immediately administered CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation). Albert soon regained consciousness and was rushed to the taluk hospital. Doctors later confirmed that he had suffered a heart attack and that timely CPR had saved his life, relatives said.

Rajeev, who had worked in the Excise Department for over 11 years, joined the Chittur court two years ago. He learned to administer CPR while attending the training sessions conducted by the Fire and Rescue Services Department. An earlier experience of performing CPR when his father collapsed at home years ago also helped him respond swiftly.