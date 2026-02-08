The Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) has invited tenders for the beautification of the Palarivattom and Vyttila flyovers in Kochi, with a focus on pedestrian-friendly infrastructure and public art installations.

As part of the project, the pillars of the Vyttila flyover will be adorned with artistic paintings and patterned designs inspired by Kochi’s biophilic character and Kerala’s rich cultural heritage. The artworks will be created in collaboration with artists, including those associated with the Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

The Vyttila stretch will also feature 34 tree-shaped art elements crafted from CNC-cut mild steel sheets. Designed in a cascading format, the tallest elements will rise to 10 feet at the centre and taper down to 7 feet at the ends. Integrated lighting will highlight these installations at night, while sculptures placed at key points will serve as visual anchors, enhancing both safety and aesthetics. In addition, the edges of U-turns will be trimmed to eliminate projecting platforms and reduce accident risks.

The proposed beautification model of the Palarivattom flyover. Photo: DPR copy.

According to the detailed project report submitted to the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), a major shortcoming currently at Palarivattom is the lack of designated pedestrian pathways, leaving commuters vulnerable in the busy junction. The project now aims to transform the space beneath the flyover into a safe and vibrant pedestrian zone.

The proposal includes clearly marked pedestrian crossings, protected walkways, energy-efficient lighting for improved night-time visibility, and extensive public art. A total of 20 murals and 15 sculptures will be installed, with entry points, gathering spaces, and walkways highlighted through strategic placement of artworks and lighting. LED illumination will enhance visibility and create a welcoming ambience after dark.

Additional features include pedestrian bollards, movable bollards, and full-length balustrades to guide movement and ensure safety. Overall, the design seeks to blend functionality with artistic expression, creating an accessible, culturally vibrant urban space.

CSML has invited online bids from eligible contractors through www.csml.co.in and www.etenders.kerala.gov.in. The project is scheduled for completion within four months and carries a three-year defect liability period. The last date for online submission of bids is February 23.