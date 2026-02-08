Kochi: Thiruvalla-based businessman and financier N M Raju, who is currently under ED investigation for alleged money laundering, has alleged that Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony took ₹2 crore from his firm during the 2019 election campaign and never returned it.

According to Raju, Anto Antony and his wife approached him several times during the election campaign period and, based on assurances that the funds would be returned within two months, the money was handed over without any written documentation. So far, only ₹20 lakh has been returned.

Raju, a former state treasurer and former Pathanamthitta district president of Kerala Congress (M), said that even when his daughter personally requested repayment during a difficult time for their firm, Anto Antony did not return the remaining amount.

Responding to the allegations, Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony clarified that he had, in fact, received assistance from Raju during the election period, as is common practice. However, he asserted that the funds had been returned.

He explained that during elections, many people provide help to candidates across different fronts. Raju had provided a small sum as support when Kerala Congress (M) was part of the UDF. The MP added that the money was repaid upon request, though he did not specify the exact amount.

Regarding the allegations, Anto Antony said that legal action would be considered. He also accused the CPM of using Kerala Congress (M), now part of the Left Democratic Front, to mislead the public and divert attention from the Sabarimala gold heist. According to him, this strategy even involved dragging Sonia Gandhi’s name into the controversy.

He added that once the SIT submits a charge sheet in connection with the gold heist case, legal action will be initiated against the allegations levelled against him by CPM State Committee member K P Udayabhanu.