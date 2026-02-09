Cherpu: Some gifts tell a story far older than the moment they are given.

Not every gift is measured by its price or polish. Some carry the weight of centuries, like the 600-year-old teak table that now has a place in the residence of Mohanlal at Kochi. The table was gifted to the actor by Kumaran, a native of Perumbillissery.

Three years ago, Kumaran acquired the teak log at an auction held at the government timber depot in Thopramkudi, Kumily. Most of this wood was later used for a new house being built by billionaire businessman M A Yusuff Ali.

After learning about the age of the teak wood from news reports, Mohanlal visited Kumaran’s company two months ago to enquire about the remaining portion of the wood, which had a circumference of 480 centimetres and a length of 20 metres. But Kumaran explained that most of it had already been taken away by Yusuff Ali. He then promised to craft a dining table using the smaller pieces left at the base of the log.

True to his word, Kumaran, who runs Saj Timbers in Perumbillissery, presented the table to Mohanlal as a gift to mark the 75th anniversary of his company.