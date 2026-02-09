Kasaragod: A young rural-life influencer, with over 206,000 followers on Instagram, died by suicide in Kasaragod on Monday, said police.

The woman, known online as Chinnu Papu, is identified as Reshma (24), a native of Adhur in Delampady panchayat. She was found hanging by her neighbours in her rented house at Uliyathadka near Kasaragod town around noon, said police

Reshma and her husband had a love marriage, but they got divorced one month ago. Their four-year-old child was being raised by her parents, who live in Adhur.

Police said neighbours rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. Her parents were informed around 2 pm.

Chinnu Papu was active across social media platforms, where she built a large following through content centred on rural life, local cuisine, places, and the Tulu language. She used to put up a post once every in seven to 10 days. Her last post was six days ago on a leafy vegetable, and it garnered around 5,800 likes

News of her death has sent shockwaves through the social media community as well as among residents of Kasaragod.

Gopikrishna, a reel creator known for his content on cars and technology, shared a heartbreaking message on his page, saying he was unable to comprehend how someone who walked around "with such a smile" could be gone just like that.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched a detailed investigation. The body will be handed over to relatives after autopsy, officers said.