Alappuzha became the first district in Kerala to complete all procedures, including hearings, related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar said on Monday. Hearings and verifications were completed in 2,56,094 cases in the district.

Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam followed close behind, also achieving 100 per cent completion. Thiruvananthapuram, which has the second-highest number of voters in the state after Malappuram, conducted hearings in 4,77,546 cases, while Ernakulam completed hearings in 3,93,113 cases.

Rathan Kelkar said the milestone was achieved with the support of all election officials, including Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and BLO supervisors.

Across the state, hearings have been completed for 36,02,435 entries included in the draft electoral rolls. Of these, 28,158 persons were found to be ineligible, including 3,522 deceased persons, 1,361 individuals who had acquired foreign citizenship, and 23,275 who had shifted their place of residence.

Rathan expressed confidence that the hearing process would be completed across Kerala by February 12.