Key events in Kerala today: Under-20 Inter-District Football Championship, Handicrafts exhibition on Feb 9
Mail This Article
×
Thiruvananthapuram
- Palayam Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium: State Youth Under-20 Inter-District Football Championship, 10 am
- Kizhakkekotta Attukal Shopping Complex: S P Venkitesh commemoration and musical tribute by 'Pattinte Kootukar', 4 pm
- Thycaud Bharat Bhavan: S P Venkitesh remembrance gathering and musical tribute; Inauguration by K Jayakumar, 5 pm
- Govt. Women's College: National Research Conference and Higher Education Expo; Inauguration by Minister R. Bindu, 10 am
- Attukal Bhagavathy Temple, Nadapanthal: Distribution of the second phase of medical aid from the Temple Trust by Minister V Sivankutty, 10 am
- Thycaud Police Ground: International Folk Festival; Handicrafts exhibition at 10 am, performance of Brazilian and Spanish dances at 5 pm, concluding ceremony by Minister R Bindu at 6 pm
- Kanakakkunnu: Conclusion of the Escalera Women's Fest, a cultural gathering featuring students from various colleges, 6 pm
Kottayam
- Kottayam Sahithya Pravarthaka Sahakarana Sangham (Literary Workers' Co-operative Society), Ponkunnam Varkey Hall: Book Festival–9.30 am, Inauguration of the Poets' Meet. Eliyamma Kora–3 pm.
Ernakulam
- Kaloor Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium: Manorama Housing Exhibition – 10.30 am
- Ernakulam Subhash Park: Portrait drawing organised by the students of Pullepady Darul Uloom Higher Secondary School; Inauguration by T J Vinod, MLA – 10.30 am
- Nedumbassery CIASL Ground: Inauguration of CIAL Aero Park by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan – 10.30 am
- Kalamassery Kochi Cancer Research Centre: Inauguration of the new CCRC building by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan – 3 pm
- Panangad, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS): International Energy Festival; Innovation and Information Communication Day; KMRL MD Lokanath Behera – 10 am, Energy Club Competition – 10.30 am, Concluding Session – 4.30 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: Children's Creative Evening – 6 pm, Kalabhavan Mani Commemoration (by Desheeya Kalasamskrithi) – 6.30 pm
- TD Road, Lakshmibai Towers: Discussion on Dr B R Ambedkar's book 'Revolution and Counter-Revolution in Ancient India', organised by Viswa Samvada Kendra – 6 pm
Kozhikode
- Kundungal Yuvatharang Bhavan: Inauguration of a Women's Empowerment and Vocational Training Scheme, organised by the Yuvatharang Vanitha Vedi (Women's Forum). Inauguration by C J Jain, Asst. District Industries Officer, at 9.30 am.
- Kairali Showroom, BSNL Customer Service Centre, Mananchira: Exhibition and sale of Aranmula Kannadi (metal mirrors), 10 am.
- Atma Art Gallery, Gujarati Street: 'Dear Vincent' exhibition by Atma Art Gallery and Atma Global Art Movement, 10.30 am.
- Meenchantha–Payyanakkal Millath Colony Road: Inauguration by Mayor O. Sadasivan, 11 am.
- Town Hall: Kerala Service Pensioners' League State Conference, Inauguration of Delegates' Conference by C P Cheriya Muhammed, Muslim League State Secretary, 2.30 pm, Conference inauguration by P K Kunhalikutty, Deputy Leader of the Opposition, 4 pm, Inauguration of the Cultural Conference by P K Parakkadavu, 6.30 pm.
- Open Auditorium, Aradhana Nursery School, Paroppady: Felicitation for public representatives by Sneha Residents' Association. Inauguration by Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, 4 pm.
- Vedi Auditorium: Monthly Mehfil (musical gathering) 'Pinneyum Pinneyum Aaro Kinavil' (A tribute to Gireesh Puthenchery), organised by Varmukil Foundation. Featuring Playback Singer Sindhu Premkumar, 5 pm.
- Manasi Boutique, Thondayad: Inauguration of 'Scheherazade,' a cultural space, by Actor Irshad Ali, 5 pm.
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.