Kochi: A Taiwanese woman was sexually harassed by a Mumbai man while attending the Biennale here at Fort Kochi. Upon receiving the complaint, the Fort Kochi police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

The police are yet to divulge further details.

Reports suggest that the complainant befriended the accused outside Pepper House in Fort Kochi, a venue of the event, on January 18. The following day, he accompanied the woman on a boat ride, where he sexually harassed her by making physical contact. Following the boat ride, he continued to harass the complainant after forcing her to share an auto with him. The man then followed the woman and harassed her when she refused to leave with him.