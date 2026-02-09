Kochi: For decades, the Ernakulam KSRTC Terminal has stood as a grim reminder of urban neglect. Every monsoon turned the station into a foul-smelling basin of knee-deep water mixed with sewage, forcing thousands of daily passengers to wade through filth just to board a bus. Crumbling infrastructure, poor hygiene, and chronic flooding made it one of Kochi's most infamous public spaces.

However, this pathetic legacy is finally nearing its end. The state government has issued the Administrative Sanction (AS) for the proposed new terminal at Karikkamuri, a ₹13 crore Phase-1 project aimed at replacing decay with durability and modern design.

​The proposed terminal will be constructed on 3.5 acres of KSRTC land located to the south of the current terminal. This strategic shift places the hub in a more accessible location for rail travellers. “The new terminal will be much closer to Ernakulam South Railway station and there will be separate entry/exit for passengers near the station. The old terminal will remain as such and what to do with it will be decided in future,” a PWD (Special Buildings) official told Onmanorama.

Old terminal which is undergoing renovation. Photo: Special Arrangement

​To combat the marshy terrain of Karikkamuri, one of the biggest engineering challenges, the new structure will be built on an advanced foundation system. The bus bay will be supported by 32 under-reamed piles reaching a depth of 19 m, while the main office building will sit on 44 piles driven 33 m deep into the earth to ensure long-term stability. The facility is divided into two major sections: a massive steel-structured bus bay with a 1,283 sq m roof designed to accommodate 20 buses simultaneously, and a 472 sq m office complex featuring a staff office, an air-conditioned waiting area, reservation counters, and modern restrooms. This building is specifically engineered so that additional floors can be added in the future.

Ernakulam ​MLA TJ Vinod, who has been vocal in the Assembly regarding the station's plight, said that the project is the result of persistent efforts to highlight the misery faced by over 30,000 daily commuters. “The Finance Minister’s intervention in November announcing ₹13 cr was crucial in clearing technical hurdles to secure the funding, and our focus now is on swift execution,” Vinod said.

​A massive overhaul of the grounds is also central to the plan. Over 6,000 sq m of the station yard will be completely reconstructed using a reinforced, multi-layered foundation. This solid base will be topped with 8cm heavy-duty paver blocks, creating a durable surface capable of handling constant bus traffic without cracking or sinking.

Proposed site for the new terminal. Photo: Special Arrangement

“To manage water, the project includes a 300-m-long drainage system, a 15,000-litre underground water tank, and a dedicated 25,000-litre fire tank. While Phase-1 covers essential electrical and electronic systems worth ₹69 lakh, certain features like the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) have been moved to the second phase due to initial budget constraints,” said PWD sources.

Renovation of old terminal

While the city waits for the new construction, the old station is receiving a parallel salvation through a ₹1.5 cr renovation funded by MLA Vinod’s Asset Development Fund and BPCL’s CSR initiative. PWD officials said that the primary challenge was the low-lying platform, which acted like a pool for the entire area during rains. We have raised the platform by at least 60 cm and floored it with durable Kota stones. Furthermore, the drainage connecting to the Vivekananda Canal has been widened and raised to specifically prevent the reverse flow of water during high tides,” he said.

​For those who have navigated the sludge for years, these changes are a long-overdue relief. Siddharth Nair, a regular commuter, said “I’ve lost count of the times I’ve had to wade through knee-deep, filthy water just to board a bus. It was embarrassing for a city like Kochi. Seeing the platform finally raised above the ground level will be very useful.”

​Mujeeb, a staff member at one of the shops at the terminal said that during the rains, water used to gush into their shops and destroy stocks. “The smell and the dampness made it impossible to work and customers were hesitant to come to the shops. The new drainage and the Kota stone flooring have already changed the feel of the place. We just hope the government finishes the new terminal quickly.”

​The PWD Special Buildings Division is now working to secure the Technical Sanction (TS) before the election notification is issued.