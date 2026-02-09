FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan has strongly criticised actors and actresses who, he says, are arriving late on film sets, causing delays in several Malayalam movie productions. Speaking to the media while signing a new document aimed at capping working hours in the Malayalam film industry at 12 hours a day, the director emphasised the urgent need for discipline on sets.

Unnikrishnan pointed out that the habitual late arrival of actors and actresses stalls shooting schedules, impacting the efficiency of film production. He also singled out actor Biju Menon for failing to participate in promotional activities for films he had committed to. “I have no fear in naming him,” said Unnikrishnan, noting that the actor skipped promotional work for director Jeethu Joseph’s ‘Valathu Vashathe Kallan’ as well as his previous film, reportedly causing a loss of at least ₹25 lakh to the producer. Though Onmanorama tried reaching out to Biju Menon, he did not respond.

Meanwhile, the newly revised FEFKA contract aims to reduce the working hours of technicians—including light boys, cameramen, and other crew members—who have been enduring gruelling 16-hour shifts. This contract revision comes after a three-year gap. However, officials clarified that changes to wages will only take effect after one year.

The contract was revised after several rounds of meetings between the FEFKA and the Kerala Film Producers Association. Officials also said a new contract involving producers, directors, production controllers, and artists is set to be signed in the coming days.