Irattupetta: Bridging cultures and continents, Rawan Al Agwani of Egypt has become the daughter-in-law of Kerala.

The young `Misri' woman has married Bilal Bin Jamal, a native of Irattupetta in Kottayam, who is pursuing a postgraduate degree in sociology at Ibn Khaldun University in Turkey.

Rawan is also studying philosophy at the same university. The wedding took place in Salalah, Oman, in the presence of both families.

The marriage was arranged between the families. It was Rawan’s brother, Masin Al Agwani—Bilal’s classmate in Turkey—, who first discussed the possibility of marriage with him. Masin and Bilal had previously shared a hostel room along with another Egyptian friend.

After conversations with both families and Rawan, Bilal gave his consent, allowing the wedding arrangements to proceed. The formal engagement ceremony was held in February in Salalah, with both families in attendance.

Bilal is the son of Jamal of Thachalayil in Muvattupuzha and Sajitha A Khader of Konnachadath, headmistress of the Talanad Government LP School, Erattupetta. Rawan is the daughter of Asran Bakri Agwani and Lamia Saad Ali of Alexandria. Asran, a teacher, lives with his family in Salalah, Oman.