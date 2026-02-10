Indian cricketer Sanju Samson has been appointed the goodwill ambassador of Kerala Savari, the Kerala government’s online taxi service. As the public face of this model initiative functioning under the state Labour Department, Samson will play a key role in taking across Kerala Savari’s message statewide, highlighting the transformative changes the state has introduced in the public transport sector.

Kerala Savari operates transparently at government-approved fares, ensuring fairness for both passengers and drivers. The service does not levy additional charges or surge pricing, and its zero-commission model fully safeguards drivers’ earnings, setting it apart from private app-based taxi services.

Currently operating successfully in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts, Kerala Savari has completed 11.36 lakh rides and generated ₹27.58 crore in income for drivers. Plans are under way to expand the service to more cities across the state.

Positioning public welfare above profit, Kerala Savari is a model initiative that gives equal importance to job creation and social responsibility. Along with providing passengers a safe and transparent travel experience, the platform places special emphasis on protecting the rights and welfare of drivers, a press release said.

With Team India wicketkeeper-batter and Kerala’s pride Sanju Samson coming on board as goodwill ambassador, Kerala Savari’s vision and values are expected to reach the younger generation and all sections of society more effectively.