Inauguration of the Kerala Responsible Tourism Festival by Minister P A Mohammed Riyas, State-level inauguration of Ramadan preparations by the Kerala Muslim Jama'ath Council and so on are some of the events in Kerala on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Government Women's College: National Research Conference by the Department of Higher Education, and the Kerala Higher Education Expo. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister R Bindu - 12:00 pm.

Distribution of scholarships to 1500 students from the first batch of the Dr Ravi Pillai Academic Excellence Scholarship scheme by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan - 3:30 pm. Kanakakkunnu Palace: Inauguration of the Kerala Responsible Tourism Festival. Minister P A Mohammed Riyas. 3:30 pm.

Prof. Madhav Gadgil Commemoration by Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishath - 5:00 pm. Kuchappuram Christ Nagar Central School: Silver Jubilee celebration of Murukan Kattakada's poem 'Kannada' -10:00 am.

Kottayam

Kottayam CMS College Educational Theatre: Diamond Jubilee celebration of the college's Social Science department. Interaction with students – Journalist R Rajagopal – 9:30 am.

Book Festival – 9:30 am. Pallom Buchanan Institution Girls' High School: Inauguration of the Annual Day celebration and Farewell meeting by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA – 9:30 am.

Ernakulam

Thevara Sacred Heart College: National Ranking Archery Tournament – 8:00 am.

Inauguration of the KSRTC's budget tourism project boat trip to Kadamakkudy by K N Unnikrishnan, MLA – 8:30 am. Mattancherry Sutra Gallery, Kunst Gallery: Art exhibition 'Ocean is Never Still' by sculptor Tenzing Joseph – 9:30 am.

Kozhikode