Key events in Kerala today: Responsible Tourism Festival, Ramadan preparations & art shows across districts
Inauguration of the Kerala Responsible Tourism Festival by Minister P A Mohammed Riyas, State-level inauguration of Ramadan preparations by the Kerala Muslim Jama'ath Council and so on are some of the events in Kerala on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Government Women's College: National Research Conference by the Department of Higher Education, and the Kerala Higher Education Expo. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister R Bindu - 12:00 pm.
- Nishagandhi Auditorium: Distribution of scholarships to 1500 students from the first batch of the Dr Ravi Pillai Academic Excellence Scholarship scheme by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan - 3:30 pm.
- Kanakakkunnu Palace: Inauguration of the Kerala Responsible Tourism Festival. Minister P A Mohammed Riyas. 3:30 pm.
- Secretariat PR Chamber: Distribution of Aadhaar-based unique ID cards to workers who are members of various welfare fund boards. Minister V. Sivankutty. 11:30 am.
- Manaveeyam Veedhi: 'Manaveeyam Vayalar Ganasandhya' (a musical evening) by the Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Trust. Minister Saji Cherian - 6:00 pm.
- Thycaud Bharat Bhavan: State Art Awards (Kala Puraskaram) presentation ceremony for the years 2023 and 2024. Minister Saji Cherian - 11:00 am.
- Vellayambalam Ayyankali Housing Complex: Inauguration of the distribution of three-wheeled scooters for persons with disabilities from backward communities. Minister O.R. Kelu. 11:30 am.
- Mascot Hotel: National Ayush Mission's Science Editors' Meet. Minister Veena George -11:30 am.
- Press Club: Non-Journalist Pensioners' Union District Conference - 9:00 am.
- Trivandrum Hotel: State-level inauguration of Ramadan preparations by the Kerala Muslim Jama'ath Council - 4:00 pm.
- Mascot Hotel, Symphony Hall: Kerala Media Academy's News Biography Conclave - 10:00 am.
- Institution of Engineers, Visvesvaraya Bhavan: C S Padmanabha Iyer Memorial Lecture -5:45 pm.
- Press Club: One-day workshop by the Press Club on 'Labour Codes and the Media' as part of the Journalism Career Development program - 9:30 am.
- Press Club: Prof. Madhav Gadgil Commemoration by Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishath - 5:00 pm.
- Kuchappuram Christ Nagar Central School: Silver Jubilee celebration of Murukan Kattakada's poem 'Kannada' -10:00 am.
Kottayam
- Kottayam CMS College Educational Theatre: Diamond Jubilee celebration of the college's Social Science department. Interaction with students – Journalist R Rajagopal – 9:30 am.
- Sahithya Pravarthaka Co-operative Society, Ponkunnam Varkey Hall: Book Festival – 9:30 am.
- Pallom Buchanan Institution Girls' High School: Inauguration of the Annual Day celebration and Farewell meeting by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA – 9:30 am.
Ernakulam
- Thevara Sacred Heart College: National Ranking Archery Tournament – 8:00 am.
- High Court Water Metro Station: Inauguration of the KSRTC's budget tourism project boat trip to Kadamakkudy by K N Unnikrishnan, MLA – 8:30 am.
- Mattancherry Sutra Gallery, Kunst Gallery: Art exhibition 'Ocean is Never Still' by sculptor Tenzing Joseph – 9:30 am.
Kozhikode
- Kunnamangalam Gasar Auditorium: State Haj Committee's technical training class - 8:30 am.
- Aashirvad Lawns: Inauguration of the Kerala Police Officers' Association City District Convention by Mayor O Sadasivan, 9:00 am.
- Kairali Showroom at Mananchira BSNL Customer Service Centre: Exhibition and Sales Fair of Aranmula mirrors, 10:00 am.
- Nalanda Auditorium: 'Akasha Darshan', the first family get-together for retired employees of Akashvani-Doordarshan. Inauguration by P P Sreedharanunni -10:00 am.
- Sainik Rest House (Sainika Vishrama Kendram): Awareness program for ex-servicemen and their dependents - 11:00 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Painting exhibition by students, organized by Alakkode Sharon School of Arts; inaugurated by Artist Madanan - 11:00 am.
- Karuna Speech and Hearing Higher Secondary School, Eranhipalam: State Special School Work Experience Fair and Arts Festival, felicitation for chess winners. Inauguration by Counselor C.P. Saleem. Chief Guest: Anil Radhakrishnan, Senior Coordinating Editor, Malayala Manorama -1:30 pm.
- KP Kesava Menon Hall: Medical Laboratory Owners' District Convention - 3:00 pm.
- AKKR Girls HSS, Chelannur: Passing out parade of SPC (Student Police Cadet) cadets from AKKR HSS, Nanmanda HSS, and Balussery HSS - 3:00 pm.
