Idukki: After struggling with a massive electricity bill for her single-room home, Annamma has finally received relief from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), albeit posthumously, with the dues now allowed to be cleared in 24 instalments.

In June 2024, the KSEB issued a bill of ₹49,710 to Annamma of Kuzhivila House, who lived alone in a single-room house at Vattapathal near Vagamon. Unable to pay the hefty amount, her electricity connection was disconnected, triggering widespread criticism.

The incident drew the attention of the minister, who ordered an immediate inquiry. Meanwhile, local social activists stepped in and paid one month’s bill on her behalf, restoring the power supply.

Annamma had approached both the Pothupara Section Office and the Peerumedu Division Office of the KSEB, seeking a reduction in the bill, but her request was rejected.

Citing the hardship caused by the high bill and disconnection, social activists Dr Guinness Madasamy and Saji P Varghese filed a complaint with the Kerala State Human Rights Commission. In response, the Commission sought an explanation from the KSEB. After hearings at multiple levels, the Board submitted a report stating that no procedural lapses had occurred. However, considering Annamma's financial condition, it recommended that the amount be settled in 24 instalments.

The Commission scheduled a hearing on the complaint for February 19 and issued a notice to Annamma. However, she had passed away two and a half months earlier, on November 23, 2025.