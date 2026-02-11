Kollam: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has seized a car that shot flames from its exhaust, drawing widespread attention on social media.

The vehicle was recovered on Tuesday evening from a painting workshop at Naduvilakkara near Mukhathala, Kollam. At the time of seizure, both exhaust pipes and wheels had been removed, and further modifications were underway, including a colour change. The car belongs to Muhammed Irfan, a resident of Pallickal in Thiruvananthapuram.

The modified vehicle was reportedly used last Sunday by guests attending a wedding at Elampalloor near Kundara. Videos showing flames shooting from its exhaust when the engine was started or revved went viral. Following this, the MVD Enforcement Team launched an investigation but initially could not trace the vehicle as its number plate had been concealed.

When officials tracked down the owner's residence the next morning, neither he nor the vehicle was there. The family was informed that the vehicle must be produced the following day, but this was not done. During an inspection led by Enforcement RTO A K Dilu, the car was eventually located at the painting workshop in Naduvilakkara.

The vehicle was taken into custody, though the owner was absent. Authorities have cancelled the vehicle's registration and the owner's driving licence.

The seizure was carried out by a team comprising Motor Vehicle Inspector Anil, T G Pramod and Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors Rakesh, Rupesh and Nidhin.