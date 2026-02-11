Kozhikode: A 26-year-old woman, an inmate of an orphanage in Thamarassery, was found dead in a pond within the orphanage premises on Wednesday morning.

Police said the body was spotted by other inmates around 7 am. The cause of death is yet to be determined, and further investigation is underway.

The deceased has been identified as Leema (26). The orphanage, Yesubhavan, is located in Pullanjimedu near Thamarassery.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings. A senior officer of the Thamarassery police said that only a detailed investigation would reveal the exact cause of death, but did not rule out the possibility of suicide. "The pond is located near the orphanage. We need to determine how she reached the pond premises," the officer said.