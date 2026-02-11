Thrissur: Erumapetty police on Tuesday arrested a school bus driver for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol while transporting students of MPM UP School, Marathamcode.

The accused, Madhu (38), of Mullappally House, Eyyal, was taken into custody at around 4.30 pm during a vehicle inspection led by Sub-Inspector A P Ashif. Police said they conducted the inspection after receiving prior information that the driver had been regularly operating the school bus after consuming alcohol.

Officers intercepted the bus while Madhu was ferrying students home from school. The inspection confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol, following which the police arrested him.

Police driver Vishnujith later drove the bus and ensured that the children were dropped off at home safely. Officers took the school vehicle into custody. Grade Sub-Inspector Vijayamani, along with Civil Police Officers C P Jithesh and Vishnujith, carried out the arrest.