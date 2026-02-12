Thiruvananthapuram: A 24-hour nationwide strike called by trade unions against the Centre’s Labour Codes has begun on Thursday, affecting transport, banking and government services across the state.

Public transport is set to be paralysed in the state as KSRTC employees, private bus operators, and autorickshaw and taxi workers have joined the strike. Shops and markets remain closed in many areas.

Left-affiliated unions of government employees are participating in the protest, disrupting the functioning of government offices. Colleges have also suspended operations. However, the organisers have exempted essential services from the strike. They have also excluded pilgrims travelling to Sabarimala and Maramon from its purview.

Congress-backed organisations of government employees and teachers have decided not to participate in the strike. Meanwhile, the state government has declared a dies non to counter the protest. It warned that it would withhold a day’s salary from employees who fail to report for duty without valid reasons.

Banking services are also likely to face disruption, as three major organisations in the sector have joined the strike. In solidarity with the protest, various trade union organisations are holding demonstrations across the state.