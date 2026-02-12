Thrikkarippur: Once a symbol of Thrikkarippur’s rise in football, the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Synthetic Stadium in Nadakkavu now tells a story of neglect and decay. Vandalised and poorly maintained, the stadium is rapidly falling apart, leaving both players and sports organisers concerned.

The synthetic stadium, built under a central government scheme seemingly as a reward for the village’s achievements in professional football, was inaugurated a decade ago. Constructed at a cost of ₹2.77 crore, it was designed as a two-star football turf in accordance with FIFA standards. Thrikkarippur Panchayat contributed 10 acres of land for the synthetic stadium with the local body also responsible for its maintenance. However, the lack of proper care and repair has accelerated the stadium’s deterioration day by day.

The protective fencing in all four sections has been damaged, not by wear and tear but by antisocial elements. Empty liquor bottles and other debris are also seen scattered across the grounds. The artificial turf is already torn in several places and with irregular watering, its condition is deteriorating further.

Despite being fully capable of hosting events, including state-level championships, those responsible have failed to ensure its preservation. Authorities are urged to develop a protection plan in collaboration with sports organisations and other stakeholders. Football organisations suggest that maintenance would be more effective if entrusted to a committee comprising active football clubs. They also point out that rules could be framed and a rental system implemented to ensure the stadium’s upkeep.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the inauguration of a multi-purpose indoor stadium nearby just three days ago has created new access issues for the synthetic stadium. Currently, entry to the synthetic stadium is only possible through the indoor facility. If the indoor stadium is closed, access to the synthetic stadium will also be blocked, causing significant inconvenience for players and organisers. There is an urgent need to create a separate southern entrance directly to the synthetic stadium