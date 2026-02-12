Kozhikode: A political row has erupted in Kerala over the ongoing nationwide trade union strike, with the Congress and the Left parties trading sharp accusations even as daily life across the state has been disrupted.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan criticised the practice of enforcing hartals in the name of strikes, calling it outdated and burdensome for the public, while the Left hit back, accusing the Congress of double standards by opposing the protest in Kerala despite its national leadership expressing solidarity with the strike call.

On Thursday morning, addressing the media, V D Satheeshan strongly came up against the practice of turning the trade union strike into 'hartals' and 'bandhs' in the state, describing such methods as outdated and disruptive. Satheesan said there should be a broader public discourse against what he termed an obsolete mode of protest, which, he noted, is rarely seen in other states.

Buses docked at private stand in Thrissur. Photo: Manorama

"Instead of organising public campaigns to highlight the demands of protesters and raise awareness about the government's anti-people policies, enforcing hartals and bandhs cannot be justified. These methods are outdated. The CPM did not resort to such strikes even when it was in power in West Bengal," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that while there is nothing wrong with fighting for a social cause, Left trade unions and their leadership have failed to conduct effective public awareness campaigns explaining their demands. "Even many of the striking workers are unaware of the specific demands being raised. CITU leader Elamaram Kareem and others should be prepared to organise awareness campaigns instead of calling hartals that inconvenience the general public," Satheesan said.

Satheesan also said the Congress would raise the concerns of the protesters during its ongoing 'Puthuyuga Yathra' led by him, although the party opposes the hartal model of protest.

Buses docked at the KSRTC stand in Thrissur. Photo: Manorama

ADVERTISEMENT

The CPM and CITU leadership strongly criticised the Congress, accusing its Kerala unit of undermining striking workers despite the party's national leadership having extended support to the protest.

CITU general secretary Elamaram Kareem said the Congress decision to go ahead with the 'Puthuyuga Yathra' led by V D Satheesan on the day of the strike amounted to insulting the sentiments of workers. Postponing the yatra by a day would not have affected the election process in any way, he said, alleging that the United Democratic Front (UDF) was sending a message that challenged the working class.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kareem pointed out that the Congress and its trade union wing, the INTUC, were cooperating with the strike in other states, but had chosen to distance themselves from it in Kerala. He alleged that the Congress leadership in the state had restrained INTUC workers from participating in the strike, even though they were actively involved in joint conventions and demonstrations elsewhere in the country.

The decision to call the strike was taken after discussions involving the All India President of the INTUC and other national leaders, Kareem said. He added that when Rahul Gandhi was briefed in person, he had expressed solidarity with the strike.

"However, the Congress leadership in Kerala appears unwilling to acknowledge this," Kareem said. He also clarified that the strike committee had made it clear there was no need to use force or resort to violence to ensure the strike's success.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan echoed the criticism, alleging that the Congress had prevented INTUC workers from participating in the strike. "It is unfortunate that Congress continued the Puthuyuga Yathra led by Satheesan on the day of the strike. The party did not allow INTUC and the STU, the trade union affiliated to the IUML, to take part in the strike," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi expressed solidarity to the striking labourers across the country. In a social media post, he said he stands strong with the issues of workers and farmers and their struggles. "Lakhs of labourers and farmers across the country are on the streets to raise their voice. Workers fear four labor code will weaken their rights. Farmers suspect trade agreement will hurt their livelihoods.

And by weakening or eliminating MNREGA, the last support of the villages can also be taken away. When decisions related to their future were made, their voice was ignored. Will Modiji listen now? Or are any "grip" grip on them too strong?" says the post.