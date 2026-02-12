Kochi: The Kerala High Court has ordered a criminal investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving casual labourers and permanent staff deployed at Sannidhanam during the Mandala–Makaravilakku season 2025–26.

Acting on a report submitted by the Special Commissioner, the court directed the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to conduct a probe into suspicious money transfers linked to employees engaged at Sabarimala.

The report flagged money orders totalling ₹14,08,880 sent from the Post Office within the 2025–26 pilgrimage season. The inquiry into the irregularities involving substantial amounts was conducted over a brief period, raising serious doubts about the funds' source and legitimacy.

The Vigilance Wing identified remittances exceeding ₹25,000 by five employees. One Pathanamthitta native transferred ₹1,38,000 through the Post Office, while another remitted ₹1,07,450. Similar transaction patterns were detected in three other cases.

Despite being directed to appear for questioning, the employees concerned failed to comply. The report also called for a detailed inquiry, including the collection of transaction records from banks and postal authorities.

Counsel for the TDB informed the court that the Devaswom Commissioner had instructed the Executive Officer to lodge a formal complaint with the Sannidhanam Police Station to enable an extensive criminal investigation. The probe will include scrutiny of the bank accounts of both casual and permanent staff deputed during the pilgrimage season. Steps have already been initiated to gather details of suspicious transactions, and a crime will be registered in accordance with the law, the counsel said.

Taking note of the gravity of the allegations, the HC asked the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer to obtain transactional and remittance details from the State Bank of India and Dhanlaxmi Bank branches at Sannidhanam, the Post Office, and other financial institutions operating in the area.

The court also directed the Vigilance Officer to compile a complete database of all personnel, temporary, casual and permanent, who were on duty at Sannidhanam during the relevant period to facilitate comprehensive scrutiny and assess the extent of any fraudulent activity. The court ordered that a detailed progress report be submitted within three weeks.