Key events in Kerala today: Archery Tournament, Walkathon on Feb 14
Thiruvananthapuram
- Kanakakkunnu: Bharatanatyam by film star Shobana at the Nishagandhi Dance Festival, 6:30 pm.
- Law Academy Campus: Closing ceremony of the National Moot Court Competition, High Court Judge Justice K. Babu, 5:00 pm.
- Press Club: 50th anniversary of R.M. Parameswaran's trade union activities, featuring K. Muraleedharan and C. Divakaran, 10:00 am.
- Press Club: IAS Factor Quiz Competitions, 3:00 pm.
- Press Club P.C. Hall: Release of the book 'Radhamadhavam' written by Viju Kartha, 4:00 pm.
- Press Club: Release of the book 'Mastering Communication in English' written by T. Ranjith, 5:00 pm.
- YMCA Hall: Anniversary of Sammohanam Manavika Souhrida Kootayma (a humane friendship collective), 10:00 am.
- Thaikkad, P.N. Panicker Knowledge Hall: P.N. Panicker Foundation's 'Aazhchakkoottam' weekly program, 4:30 pm.
- Hotel Dimora: National Seminar by Barton Hill Engineering College, 10:00 am.
- Hillgardens Auditorium: Release of the book 'Kavyaksharangal', 4:00 pm.
- Thaikkad, Bharat Bhavan: Release of the devotional poetry book 'Sreekrishnaparvam', by Kummanam Rajasekharan, 11:00 am.
- Padma Cafe Auditorium: Association of Pensioners' Transport Chief Office meeting, 2:30 pm.
- Palayam, Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium: Final of the State Youth Under-20 Inter-District Football Championship, 6:00 pm.
- University College: Anniversary of the Geology Department Alumni Association, 9:30 am.
- BTR Memorial Hall: Kerala State Specialist Teachers and Staff Union state conference. Chief Guest: Minister V. Sivankutty, 10:00 am.
Kottayam
- Nagampadam Indoor Stadium: KPCC Samskara Sahithi 'Utsav 2026'. Art Competitions – 9:00 am, Discussion – 4:30 pm, Book Release – 6:00 pm, amateur Drama Fest – Swapna Vetta – 6:30 pm, Krishna Nee Enne Ariyille – 7:30 pm, Family Meet – 9:00 pm.
- K.C. Mammen Mappillai Hall: Kerala School Teachers' State Conference. Inauguration by economist Dr. Parakala Prabhakar – 9:30 am, Delegates' Meeting – 11:30 am, Group Discussion – 2:00 pm, Organizational Report – 2:30 pm, General Discussion – 3:30 pm, Speech by Minister K.N. Balagopal – 5:00 pm, General Discussion – 6:30 pm.
- Samuel Nilayam, near Manganam Christavashramam: 'Specially Gifted Parents Meet Oppam' organized by the Samuel Kurian Foundation for parents of specially-abled children. Inauguration by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA – 3:30 pm.
Ernakulam
- TDM Hall: Vedanta study class by K. R. Nambiar, organized by Ernakulam Karayogam – 10:00 am
- Vennala Engineers' Club: Engineers' Club Silver Jubilee celebrations; Minister P. Rajeev – 6:30 pm
- Ponnurunni Grameena Vayanasala (Rural Library): Lecture by Dr. M. Soumya on the topic "Constitution and Federalism" – 6:30 pm
- Edappally Toll Junction: Walkathon to Thrikkakara KMM College as part of a voter awareness program. Inauguration by Collector G. Priyanka – 8:00 am
- North Edappally Cooperative Bank Auditorium: Ashantham state-level painting award ceremony; Minister P. Rajeev – 10:30 am
- Mattancherry OED Gallery: "Whispering Clay" art exhibition – 11:00 am
- Le Méridien Hotel: Conference of the Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation – 10:00 am
- Kakkanad Rajagiri Valley Campus: International Management Conference – 10:00 am
- Panangad V. Gopinatha Menon Memorial VHSS: Mini marathon against drugs on Valentine's Day, organized by Challengers Panangad Club – 6:00 am
- Kasturba Nagar Park: Inauguration of the Kasturba Nagar Park, completed using the fund of T.J. Vinod MLA; by Hibi Eden MP – 5:00 pm
- Thevara Sacred Heart College Ground: National Ranking Archery Tournament – 10:00 am
Kozhikode
- East Avenue: Inauguration of the One-Time Settlement Adalat by the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation, by Minister V. Abdurahiman, 9:00 am.
- Manorama Junction: Inauguration of Sangamam Bhavan Headquarters, by former UP Minister Sunil Lalbahadur Shastri, 9:30 am.
- Puthiyara Govt. Vocational Higher Secondary School: Sevak Nursery Arts Festival (Kalotsavam), inauguration by Mayor O. Sadasivan, 9:30 am.
- Farook, Malabar Marina Convention Centre: Rotary District Conference, inauguration by Chandra Bob, 9:30 am.
- Sree Narayana Mission Mandiram: Book release of 'Jeevitham Manassu Swapnam' authored by Godfred Jacob Daniel, by Lambert Joseph, 10:00 am.
- Chelannur SN Trust Higher Secondary School: Chelannur Panchayat Palliative Family Get-together, inauguration by District Panchayat member E. Anoop, 10:00 am.
- Chathamangalam MES College: Calicut University B-Zone Arts Festival (Kalotsavam), 10:00 am.
- Sikshak Sadan: Kerala Sanskrit Teachers Federation State Conference, public meeting inauguration by Minister A. K. Saseendran, 10:00 am.
- Mananchira, Kairali Showroom at BSNL Customer Service Centre: Exhibition and sale of Aranmula mirrors, 10:00 am.
- Kandamkulam Jubilee Hall: Kerala School Teachers' Movement State Conference, inauguration by Welfare Party State President Razak Paleri at 10:00 am, Protest meeting inauguration by Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan at 11:30 am.
- Gujarati Street, Atma Art Gallery: 'Dear Vincent' exhibition by Atma Art Gallery Atma Global Art Movement, 10:30 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Painting exhibition by students of Alakode Sharon School of Arts, 11:00 am.
- Pallikkandi Playground: Inauguration of Pallikkandi Playground works, by Minister V. Abdurahiman, 2:00 pm.
- Corporation Stadium: Distribution of sports kits to local self-government bodies, led by the District Sports Council, inauguration by Minister V. Abdurahiman, 2:00 pm.
- Mananchira Square Open Stage: Valentine's Day event by Pranavam Kozhikode, inauguration by Deputy Mayor S. Jayasree, 3:00 pm.
- Kommeri ALP School: Platinum Jubilee celebration, inauguration by Magician R. K. Malayath, 3:00 pm.
- Muthalakkulam Joint Council Hall: Felicitation for C. S. Meenakshi by K. Raghavan Master Foundation and a musical evening, 4:00 pm.
- Alkapuri: Kerala Sahitya Samiti annual conference inauguration, by writer V. R. Sudheesh, 4:00 pm.
- DCC Auditorium: Prize distribution for Reels competition winners by the sports wing of the All India Professional Congress, by Kannan Gopinathan, 4:30 pm.
- Beach Freedom Square: Kerala State Ex-Services League, Diamond Jubilee Conference, Maha Sangamam 2026, inauguration by M. K. Raghavan MP, 5:00 pm.
- Kannankara Sree Narayana Vilasam School: Pozhikkavu Residents' Association anniversary inauguration, by Chelannur Block Panchayat President K. M. Ninu, 5:30 pm.
- NIT Calicut: SPIC MACAY State Conference, 6:30 pm.
- Bhat Road Beach: Open dialogue 'Veno Vivaham?' (Is Marriage Needed?), organized by Da'awa Books, 4:35 pm.
- Bhat Road Beach: 'Naadam' - an evening to sing, speak, and recite, 6:00 pm.
