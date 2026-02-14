Three students were swept out to sea while swimming at Paravur Beach in Kollam. According to the Paravur police, one of the three boys has been rescued, and the search for the other two continues.

The group of five boys had gone out to swim in the beach behind the Pozhikkara Major Devi Temple in Paravur. However, only three of them had gone into the water and were swept away.

The missing students have been identified as Bibin Raj and Kannan.

The Paravur Police told Onmanorama that the boys, who are safe, are deeply traumatised and are not in a condition to be questioned. Therefore, details on how the incident occurred are yet to be ascertained.

According to the Paravur CI, the police, coast guard and fire force are currently at the scene, attempting to rescue the missing boys.