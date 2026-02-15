Key events in Kerala today: Music concert, painting exhibition, English play on Feb 15
-
Multiple cultural, artistic, and professional events are scheduled across various locations in Kerala on February 15, 2026, including exhibitions, conferences, and festivals.
-
-
Key cities hosting these events include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode.
-
-
Several events are inaugurated or attended by ministers and prominent figures from different sectors, indicating significant public and official engagement.
Mail This Article
Cultural meeting and public meeting as part of AKG Kalakendram's anniversary in Thiruvananthapuram, 'Pocket Statement' painting exhibition in Kochi, Kerala School Teachers' Association (KSTA) State Conference in Kottayam, Calicut University B-Zone Arts Festival in Kozhikode and so on are some of the events in Kerala on February 15, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Thaikkad, Hotel Lemon Tree Premier: Indian Academy of Echocardiography Annual Conference, 9:30 am.
- Kanakakunnu: Nishagandhi Dance Festival, 6:00 pm.
Kollam
- Manalikkada Sreenivasan Nagar: Cultural meeting and public meeting as part of AKG Kalakendram's anniversary. Minister K N Balagopal, 6:30 pm.
- Kollam Press Club Hall: 'Prathikaranam' magazine's anniversary and award ceremony, 2:30 pm.
Kottayam
- K C Mammen Mappillai Hall: Kerala School Teachers' Association (KSTA) State Conference. Continuation of delegate session – 9:00 am, 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm. Cultural conference and 'Adhyapaka Lokam' award distribution, inauguration by Minister V. Sivankutty – 10:00 am. Trade Union friendly meet, inauguration by Minister V.N. Vasavan – 3:00 pm.
- Nagambadam Indoor Stadium: KPCC Samskara Sahithi 'Utsav 2026'. Art competitions – 9:00 am, Book release – 4:00 pm, Dialogue – 4:30 pm, 'Monchum Murayum' program – 5:30 pm, Chakyar Koothu – 6:30 pm.
- Kottayam Lourdes Forane Church: Feast. Qurbana – 5:15 am, Festive Qurbana – 6:30 am, Rosary – 4:00 pm, Feast Rasa Qurbana, Proclamation of the Word, Feast Procession, Flag lowering – 4:30 pm, Re-installation of the holy statue, Fireworks – 8:00 pm.
- Kodimatha NSS Centenary Memorial Hall: Ward Sabha of Municipality Ward 21, Kodimatha North – 11:00 am.
Kochi
- Kakkanad, Infopark: Marathon organised by G-TEC 4 pm.
- S H College Grounds: National Ranking Archery Tournament 9:00 am.
- Cheranalloor SNDP Thusharam Hall: Krishna namam chanting, Gurudeva philosophy class led by SNDP Women's Association 9:00 am.
- Elankunnam Prussian Blue Art Gallery: 'Pocket Statement' painting exhibition 10:00 am.
- Kaloor FNF Hall: Real Estate Consultants' Association Ernakulam District Conference 3:00 pm.
- Ernakulam International G.S. Parish Hall: 'Bottledikothakku' greetings, tea party, musical program 3:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram: Music concert organized by Edappally Sangeetha Sadas - 'Vishudhi-Sauhruda-Acharya' 6:00 pm.
- Kerala Fine Arts Society Hall: English play - 'AVN or Not To Be'.
- Mattancherry Soothra Gallery, Kunst Gallery: 'Kadal Orikkayum Nischalamalla' (The Sea is Never Still) - Painting exhibition 9:30 am.
- Fort Kochi, Tower Road, Bahanan House: Asian Paints Royale's painting exhibition - 'A Story in Red' 11:00 am.
- Mattancherry OED Gallery: Vimu Sagi's 'Whispering Children' exhibition 11:00 am.
- Fort Kochi, Laughton Exhibition House: 'One Another - 4' painting exhibition 10:00 am.
- Mattancherry Jubilee Cotton Gallery: Painting exhibition by 40 artists 10:00 am.
- Fort Kochi, Kashi Art Gallery: 'Archaeological Museum' - exhibition 10:00 am.
- Chithramadam - Maradu World Music Sangeetham: 6:40 pm. Vilakkanayunnakali, Pancharimelam 10:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- Areekkad SNDP School: Steel Complex Retd. Employees' Association anniversary celebration and family meet, inauguration by Minister P.A. Muhammed Riyas 9:00 am.
- Puthiyara Govt. Vocational Higher Secondary School: Sevak Nursery Arts Festival, concluding session, inauguration by Ahmed Devarkovil MLA 5:00 pm.
- Chathamangalam MES College: Calicut University B-Zone Arts Festival 10:00 am.
- Aster MIMS: Special training on brain death determination led by Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, inauguration by DMO Dr K K Rajaram 10:00 am.
- Mananchira BSNL Customer Service Centre, Kairali Showroom: Aranmula mirror exhibition and sale fair 10:00 am.
- Malabar Christian College: Alumni meet for 1967-1972 Pre-degree/Degree History and Economics batches, Prof. M.C. Vasisht 10:00 am.
- Kalaranthiri Punathil Auditorium: K V Family get-together, inauguration by M.K. Raghavan MP 10:00 am.
- Gujarati Street Atma Art Gallery: Atma Art Gallery Atma Global Art Movement's 'Dear Vincent' exhibition 10:30 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Exhibition of students' paintings, led by Alakode Sharon School of Arts 11:00 am.
- Purakkattiri Muppayilthazham: Inauguration of Samathwa Charitable Trust's Snehatheeram elderly-friendly center by Thalakulathur Panchayat President Prabitha Cheeroth 4:00 pm.
- NIT Calicut: SPIC MACAY State Conference 8:00 am.
- Feroke Malabar Marina Convention Centre: Rotary District Conference 'Mohabbat', Principal Secretary Raju Narayana Swamy, actress Bhavana 9:45 am.
- Medical College IPM: 'Oruma 2026', a family get-together for the differently-abled, led by All Kerala Wheelchair Rights Federation District Committee, inauguration by Ipm Director Dr. Mujeeb 10:00 am.