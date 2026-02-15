Cultural meeting and public meeting as part of AKG Kalakendram's anniversary in Thiruvananthapuram, 'Pocket Statement' painting exhibition in Kochi, Kerala School Teachers' Association (KSTA) State Conference in Kottayam, Calicut University B-Zone Arts Festival in Kozhikode and so on are some of the events in Kerala on February 15, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Thaikkad, Hotel Lemon Tree Premier: Indian Academy of Echocardiography Annual Conference, 9:30 am.

Kanakakunnu: Nishagandhi Dance Festival, 6:00 pm.

Kollam

Manalikkada Sreenivasan Nagar: Cultural meeting and public meeting as part of AKG Kalakendram's anniversary. Minister K N Balagopal, 6:30 pm.

Kollam Press Club Hall: 'Prathikaranam' magazine's anniversary and award ceremony, 2:30 pm.

Kottayam

K C Mammen Mappillai Hall: Kerala School Teachers' Association (KSTA) State Conference. Continuation of delegate session – 9:00 am, 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm. Cultural conference and 'Adhyapaka Lokam' award distribution, inauguration by Minister V. Sivankutty – 10:00 am. Trade Union friendly meet, inauguration by Minister V.N. Vasavan – 3:00 pm.

Nagambadam Indoor Stadium: KPCC Samskara Sahithi 'Utsav 2026'. Art competitions – 9:00 am, Book release – 4:00 pm, Dialogue – 4:30 pm, 'Monchum Murayum' program – 5:30 pm, Chakyar Koothu – 6:30 pm.

Kottayam Lourdes Forane Church: Feast. Qurbana – 5:15 am, Festive Qurbana – 6:30 am, Rosary – 4:00 pm, Feast Rasa Qurbana, Proclamation of the Word, Feast Procession, Flag lowering – 4:30 pm, Re-installation of the holy statue, Fireworks – 8:00 pm.

Kodimatha NSS Centenary Memorial Hall: Ward Sabha of Municipality Ward 21, Kodimatha North – 11:00 am.

Kochi

Kakkanad, Infopark: Marathon organised by G-TEC 4 pm.

S H College Grounds: National Ranking Archery Tournament 9:00 am.

Cheranalloor SNDP Thusharam Hall: Krishna namam chanting, Gurudeva philosophy class led by SNDP Women's Association 9:00 am.

Elankunnam Prussian Blue Art Gallery: 'Pocket Statement' painting exhibition 10:00 am.

Kaloor FNF Hall: Real Estate Consultants' Association Ernakulam District Conference 3:00 pm.

Ernakulam International G.S. Parish Hall: 'Bottledikothakku' greetings, tea party, musical program 3:00 pm.

Edappally Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram: Music concert organized by Edappally Sangeetha Sadas - 'Vishudhi-Sauhruda-Acharya' 6:00 pm.

Kerala Fine Arts Society Hall: English play - 'AVN or Not To Be'.

Mattancherry Soothra Gallery, Kunst Gallery: 'Kadal Orikkayum Nischalamalla' (The Sea is Never Still) - Painting exhibition 9:30 am.

Fort Kochi, Tower Road, Bahanan House: Asian Paints Royale's painting exhibition - 'A Story in Red' 11:00 am.

Mattancherry OED Gallery: Vimu Sagi's 'Whispering Children' exhibition 11:00 am.

Fort Kochi, Laughton Exhibition House: 'One Another - 4' painting exhibition 10:00 am.

Mattancherry Jubilee Cotton Gallery: Painting exhibition by 40 artists 10:00 am.

Fort Kochi, Kashi Art Gallery: 'Archaeological Museum' - exhibition 10:00 am.

Chithramadam - Maradu World Music Sangeetham: 6:40 pm. Vilakkanayunnakali, Pancharimelam 10:00 pm.

Kozhikode

Areekkad SNDP School: Steel Complex Retd. Employees' Association anniversary celebration and family meet, inauguration by Minister P.A. Muhammed Riyas 9:00 am.

Puthiyara Govt. Vocational Higher Secondary School : Sevak Nursery Arts Festival, concluding session, inauguration by Ahmed Devarkovil MLA 5:00 pm.

Chathamangalam MES College: Calicut University B-Zone Arts Festival 10:00 am.

Aster MIMS: Special training on brain death determination led by Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, inauguration by DMO Dr K K Rajaram 10:00 am.

Mananchira BSNL Customer Service Centre, Kairali Showroom: Aranmula mirror exhibition and sale fair 10:00 am.

Malabar Christian College: Alumni meet for 1967-1972 Pre-degree/Degree History and Economics batches, Prof. M.C. Vasisht 10:00 am.

Kalaranthiri Punathil Auditorium: K V Family get-together, inauguration by M.K. Raghavan MP 10:00 am.

Gujarati Street Atma Art Gallery: Atma Art Gallery Atma Global Art Movement's 'Dear Vincent' exhibition 10:30 am.

Academy Art Gallery: Exhibition of students' paintings, led by Alakode Sharon School of Arts 11:00 am.

Purakkattiri Muppayilthazham: Inauguration of Samathwa Charitable Trust's Snehatheeram elderly-friendly center by Thalakulathur Panchayat President Prabitha Cheeroth 4:00 pm.

NIT Calicut: SPIC MACAY State Conference 8:00 am.

Feroke Malabar Marina Convention Centre: Rotary District Conference 'Mohabbat', Principal Secretary Raju Narayana Swamy, actress Bhavana 9:45 am.

Rotary District Conference 'Mohabbat', Principal Secretary Raju Narayana Swamy, actress Bhavana 9:45 am. Medical College IPM: 'Oruma 2026', a family get-together for the differently-abled, led by All Kerala Wheelchair Rights Federation District Committee, inauguration by Ipm Director Dr. Mujeeb 10:00 am.