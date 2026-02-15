Pathanamthitta: Alin Sherin Abraham, the 10-month-old girl who became Kerala’s youngest organ donor, will be laid to rest with state honours on Sunday at Nedungadappally St. Thomas CSI Church here. The funeral ceremony will be held at 3.30 pm.

Hundreds of people are flocking to Alin’s house at Mallappally to pay homage. Her mortal remains were brought to the residence from the George Marthan Hospital mortuary in Mallappally on Sunday morning. It is learnt that public homage will continue at the residence till noon.

Alin, the only daughter of Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, was declared brain-dead after sustaining serious injuries in a road accident in Kottayam on February 5. With her parents’ consent, six of her organs—liver, both kidneys, heart valve and eyes—were donated, making her the youngest organ donor in the state. The organs, except the eyes, were transported to Thiruvananthapuram on February 13. The organ donation process was coordinated through the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO).

Two girls have been given a new lease of life with Alin’s organs in Thiruvananthapuram. Six-month-old Driya received Alin’s liver at KIMS Hospital, while 10-year-old Sreya underwent kidney transplantation at the Government Medical College Hospital.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Health Minister Veena George, and several other politicians and celebrities condoled Alin’s demise and appreciated her parents for setting an example of humanity.

“The passing of 10-month-old Alin Sherin Abraham in a road accident in Kottayam has deeply saddened us all. In the midst of unimaginable pain, her parents, Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, chose to donate her organs. By becoming Kerala’s youngest organ donor, little Alin has granted a new lease of life to others—a monumental act of compassion that reflects the true spirit of Kerala. I extend my deepest condolences to the family. I also salute the dedicated health professionals, police and support teams whose swift coordination made the transplants possible. We will bid farewell to Alin Sherin Abraham with official honours,” Pinarayi Vijayan wrote on X.

Health Minister Veena George also posted on Facebook that “the state will honour the beloved little daughter.”

In a social media post, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said he was “deeply moved” by the decision of Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John to donate their daughter’s organs after her tragic death.

“Through their selfless decision, they have gifted life and hope to others. May little Alin’s soul rest in eternal peace. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan described Alin’s demise as heartbreaking and said her parents’ decision was a message to humanity.

“Even in the midst of grief over the loss of their only daughter, their decision to donate her organs to save other children’s lives is commendable,” he said.

Actors Mohanlal and Mammootty also paid tribute on social media, saying that by giving hope and renewed life to young children, the little angel bid farewell to the world. Both said the parents had become symbols of humanity and compassion.

“Alin will continue to live on—not only in the memories of her loved ones, but also in the hearts of millions,” wrote Mohanlal.