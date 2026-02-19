Kozhikode: The holy month of Ramadan, a period of spiritual reflection and self-discipline for the faithful, began in Kerala on Thursday. As the crescent moon was not sighted the previous day, the month of Sha'ban completed 30 days, leading to the commencement of Ramadan.

Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and representatives of Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar confirmed that Ramadan fasting in Kerala would begin on Thursday.

Ramadan prayers began in mosques across the state on Wednesday night. There was a large turnout of believers for the special Taraweeh prayers. Over the next 30 days and nights, the faithful will engage in fasting, recitation of the Quran, prayers and charitable activities.

Oman also began observing Ramadan on Thursday, while other Gulf countries started fasting on Wednesday.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset. The day begins with Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and ends with Iftar at sunset. Those observing the fast refrain from eating and drinking, including water, throughout the day. The month is marked by prayer, self-discipline, charity and spiritual reflection.