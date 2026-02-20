Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to grant compensation to building owners and entrepreneurs who lost shop rooms in the landslide at Meppadi in Wayanad.

As per the decision, ₹7 lakh will be provided for each shop that was completely destroyed in the disaster, irrespective of the type or structure of the shop. In cases where a shop owner has lost more than one shop room, an additional ₹2.5 lakh will be sanctioned for each extra unit.

Entrepreneurs will also receive financial assistance to restart their businesses. They will be eligible for compensation equal to 50 per cent of the assessed loss or up to a maximum of ₹20 lakh for the manufacturing sector, ₹10 lakh for the service sector and ₹7 lakh for the trade sector.

The Cabinet has decided to release the required funds from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund to the Wayanad District Collector and has entrusted the Collector with the responsibility of disbursing the compensation.