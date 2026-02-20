A heavy shadow has been cast over the Jawaharlal Nehru International (JNI) Stadium at Kaloor in Kochi just a few days before the start of Kerala Blasters' much-awaited first home match of the Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Kerala Blasters began their ISL season with a 0-2 defeat to defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Kolkata on February 14. They're scheduled to play Mumbai City in Kochi on February 22, with the kick-off set at 7.30 pm.

Onmanorama has reliably learnt that the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), which owns the stadium, went back on its word and doubled the venue rent just three days before the match, leaving the Blasters management in a state of disbelief.

On February 19, the GCDA sent out an email to the Blasters demanding a rent of ₹4.2 lakh (plus GST) per match. Ten days prior to this, the statutory body sent an email fixing the rent at ₹2 lakh (plus GST) per match. The same was announced by GCDA Chairman K Chandran Pillai at a joint press conference attended by Blasters CEO Abhik Chatterjee and Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys.

"GCDA has decided to relax the stadium rent. We're in consensus on that matter. Last year, it was ₹8.4 lakh per match. This time, it is ₹2 lakh only," Chandran Pillai said at the press conference held at JNI on February 11.

"It is a substantial reduction from the GCDA side due to social responsibility and because the Blasters have played a series of matches here.

"An important aspect is that this is a one-time measure. There is no question of repeating that. This time, the economic compulsions and constraints of the Blasters as well as the ISL and All India Football Federation's expression to us, we considered that.

"One time only. One time," Pillai said, repeatedly stressing the 'one-time' remark.

However, in its February 19 communication to Magnum Sports Pvt Ltd, which represents the Blasters, the Estate Section of the GCDA has demanded a higher rent, in addition to a security deposit of ₹22.8 lakh, to be remitted before the first match.

"Magnum Sports Private Limited shall remit Rs 4,20,000/-(Rupees Four lakhs Twenty thousand only) towards rent for each qualification matches along with GST at the existing rate," said the GCDA mail.

The Blasters have a seasonal agreement with the GCDA that runs from February 14 to May 31. The club has nine home matches in the group stages this season. The GCDA mail also says that the "rent for semifinal and final matches would be fixed later".

It is understood that stadium rents for ISL clubs elsewhere have been either waived off or reduced substantially, considering the crisis that has gripped Indian football this season. The West Bengal government has reportedly given the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata free of cost to Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal this season. Likewise, Odisha FC have reportedly been given free access to the Kalinga Stadium for the season.

It is also learnt that Chennaiyin FC will have to pay a reduced rent of ₹1 lakh for the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai this season.

The Blasters management said they would not comment on the matter for the time being, as they hope to reach a resolution after a meeting with Industries Minister P Rajeev later in the afternoon. Onmanorama will update the article with comments from the authorities concerned.