Congress leaders staged a sit-in protest in front of the District Collector's chamber in Thrissur on Friday, alleging failure by the authorities to ensure adequate water supply to the Kole paddy fields.

The protest was led by Congress leaders Anil Akkara and TN Prathapan, along with several panchayat presidents from the affected areas. The agitation was called off after the District Collector assured the leaders that urgent steps would be taken to address the issue.

Addressing the protesters, Prathapan alleged that paddy cultivation spread across nearly 6,000 acres in about 20 panchayats in the district was on the verge of complete destruction owing to the lack of water supply. He claimed that despite repeatedly bringing the matter to the attention of the Irrigation Department, no permanent solution had been implemented so far.

The protesters demanded the immediate release of water from the Chimmini Dam to the Kole fields and sought financial assistance for farmers who have suffered crop losses.

Congress leaders warned that stronger protest measures would be launched if the authorities failed to act promptly on the assurances given.