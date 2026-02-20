Poochakkal: Temple rituals long associated with majestic elephants are taking a humane turn in Alappuzha, with two temples in the district welcoming lifelike robotic elephants.

It is at the Neelamkulangara Sreenarayana Vilasam Mahavishnu Temple in Panavally and the Omkareshwaram Sreerama Subrahmanya Temple in Cherthala that festival processions and Vedic rituals will now feature the robotic elephants. The temple committees on Thursday ceremonially received the creations, named `Neelamkulangara Vishnudasan' and `Omkareshwaram Ramasenapathi,' in rituals conducted in keeping with tradition.

These robotic elephants have been introduced by the Voice for Asian Elephants Society as an alternative to using live elephants, with the aim of promoting the protection and welfare of Asian elephants. They were designed and built using fibre and rubber under the leadership of artist Prashanth Prakash of For He Arts Creations, based in Chalakudy.

Standing 10 feet tall and weighing around 500 kilograms, the elephants feature movable eyes, ears, trunk and tail. Up to four people can be seated on them during ceremonial processions. A key highlight of the initiative is that it preserves the grandeur and ritualistic authenticity of temple traditions while helping to end cruelty towards animals.

The elephants were formally offered to the temples by Sangita Iyer, Executive Director of the Voice for Asian Elephants Society. At the Neelamkulangara temple, the ceremony was led by Melsanthi (head priest) Rajith, Devaswom Trust president P R Purushan, vice president Sivan Kochuveli and secretary T S Rajendran.

At the Omkareshwaram temple, the proceedings were led by Tantri (cheif preist) Ushendran, Melsanthi Raji Maheshan, Devaswom president M R Surendran, secretary V Subhash and Sathyasheelan Sathyalyam.