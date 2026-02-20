The Thrissur City Cyber Police has arrested a social media influencer for allegedly sexually assaulting women by pretending to be in love with them and promising marriage. The accused, Yadu Girish, a native of Thanniyam in Thrissur, was arrested on January 5 following a complaint filed by a woman from Ernakulam.

Police said three more women have since come forward with complaints against him. Based on these, further investigation has been launched. Police added that there are indications that more victims may be involved.

Officers said that some cases could attract provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They added that more details cannot be disclosed at this stage to protect the privacy of the victims. They also confirmed that additional cases will be registered based on the fresh complaints received.