Thrissur: Nurses at private hospitals across the state went on strike on Saturday, demanding that the minimum monthly salary be raised to ₹40,000. The protest, under the leadership of the United Nurses Association (UNA), is being held as a token strike to press their demands.

On Saturday, around one-third of the nurses reported for duty, while the others took part in the strike.

As part of the protest, a rights declaration meeting was held in Thrissur. Hundreds of nurses attended the gathering at Sakthan Nagar, led by UNA President Jasmin Sha.

Sha stated that the state government has not issued an order to increase nurses’ salaries. He warned that if the minimum wage is not raised to ₹40,000 despite the token strike on Saturday, the UNA will move towards more intense protest measures.