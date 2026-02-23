Kerala has appointed the 12th Pay Revision Commission to study and submit a report on revising the salaries of government employees. Former Chief Secretary Dr V P Joy has been named the chairman of the commission, while Advocate M Rajagopalan Nair and retired Additional Secretary Sreelatha Sukumaran are its members.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal had announced the constitution of the commission in the Kerala Budget on January 29, 2026. He said the panel has been asked to submit its report within three months and that the recommendations would be implemented in a time-bound manner. A separate order outlining the terms of reference and other issues to be considered by the commission will be issued soon.