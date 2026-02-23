Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp Google Profile links

Kumily: A Spanish couple celebrated their wedding at the Durga Ganapathy Bhadrakali temple in Kumily, in Idukki, embracing traditional Hindu rituals.

The ceremony, attended by temple officials and a few close friends, saw Oscar (47) tie the nuptial knot around Celia’s (37) neck. Temple president Ravindran Nair oversaw the wedding arrangements.

Oscar has been visiting Kerala twice a year since 2010. Among the many places he has explored, Varkala and Thekkady hold a special place in his heart. His repeated visits to temples across Kerala and Tamil Nadu sparked his fascination with Hindu traditions and rituals. Inspired by Oscar’s experiences, Celia gradually became familiar with these customs, and for the past three years, she has also been visiting Kerala.

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.