Thiruvananthapuram: The parents of two-and-a-half-year-old Aysha Fathima from Chakkipara, who died on Sunday, have alleged medical negligence against doctors at a private hospital in Kattakada. She was one of the twins born to Siddique Shah and Fasilath.

Aysha's father, Siddique, said the child was taken to the hospital on February 18 after she developed a fever and was picked up from her daycare. He said her eyes were examined due to an infection and she was later referred to an eye hospital. The family was reportedly told the infection could have been caused by the clothes she wore. The hospital also advised urine and blood tests, and the infection improved after medication.

However, Shah alleged that on Sunday, Aysha suddenly developed heart palpitations and was rushed to the same private hospital in Kattakada. He said a different doctor attended to her as the previous doctor was not on duty. They weighed her and gave her oxygen. She asked for water and a toffee. When I returned, the doctors said they would administer an injection and that she could drink water afterwards. After the injection, her mouth became lopsided. She took two breaths and lost consciousness," he alleged.

He said a casualty doctor performed CPR and that her doctor arrived about 15 minutes later and took over. The child was later shifted to Neyyar Medicity Hospital in an ambulance, where doctors declared her brought dead. "They initially did not allow us inside the ambulance. I insisted that at least one of us accompany her," he said.

Shah said his daughter had no prior medical conditions and questioned how she died suddenly. He added that the family, including Aysha's twin sister Aliya Fathima and siblings Ajaz and Afnan, are in shock. "Aliya keeps asking where Aysha went and keeps searching for her inside the house," Siddique said.

Meanwhile, consultant paediatrician Dr Arun Warrier of Mamal Hospital, who treated the child, denied any negligence. He told the media that the child was brought to the hospital at 11.38 am on Sunday with fever, cough and facial swelling. "As she was very sick I gave her nebulisation and budecort. Afterwards, she suddenly collapsed. The emergency physician, casualty doctor and I intubated her and shifted her to Neyyar Medicity. The injection was administered after she collapsed. It was adrenaline, a life-saving drug," he said, adding that she had a feeble pulse when she was taken to the hospital. When contacted by Onmanorama, authorities at Mamal Hospital said an official statement would be issued only after the postmortem report is received.

The parents have filed a complaint with the Aryanad Police. According to the Station House Officer, a case has been registered under 194(unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). "We are recording statements from the child’s family and the doctors. Only after a preliminary probe will we decide whether to add further sections," he said.