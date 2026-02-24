New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday suspended the sentence of Geothi Babu, one of the convicts in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case from Kerala, and granted him interim bail. A Bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma passed the order. The Court also made a prima facie observation that the evidence against him appeared to be weak. Earlier, the Bench had sought a medical report from Kannur Medical College regarding the health condition of the 65-year-old convict.

In his petition before the Supreme Court, Babu sought remission of his sentence on the grounds of his health condition related to kidney transplantation surgery.

Geothi Babu had originally been acquitted by the trial court in connection with the murder of TP Chandrasekharan. However, in 2024, the Kerala High Court overturned his acquittal, along with that of another accused, and sentenced them to life imprisonment. In total, 12 persons were convicted in the case.

T P Chandrasekharan, a former member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) who later founded the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP), was brutally hacked to death on May 4, 2012, on a public road. The courts concluded that the killing was politically motivated and carried out by individuals linked to the CPM.

On February 27, 2024, the Kerala High Court imposed life imprisonment on all 12 accused, including Geothi Babu. Of them, nine convicts — Anoop (1st accused), Kirmani Manoj (2nd accused), Kodi Suni (3rd accused), T K Rajeesh (4th accused), K K Muhammed Shafi (5th accused), Annan Sijith (6th accused), K Shinoj (7th accused), K C Ramachandran (8th accused) and Trouser Manoj (11th accused) — were awarded life terms without remission for 20 years, meaning they would be eligible to seek parole only after completing 20 years in prison.

Taking into account the age and medical conditions of K K Krishnan (10th accused), Jyothi Babu (12th accused) and P V Rafeek (12th accused), the High Court sentenced them to life imprisonment but did not restrict their right to remission.

