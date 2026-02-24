Thrissur: The Youth Congress has launched a protest following reports that Kerala Congress leader Thomas Unniyadan is being considered as the UDF candidate from the Irinjalakuda constituency.

The youth wing said that a more winnable candidate should be fielded in the constituency in place of Unniyadan. It also demanded that the seat be allotted to the Congress party if no such candidate can be fielded.

Youth Congress constituency president Sanal Kallookkaran said the organisation would field its own candidate and contest independently if the UDF leadership does not accept the demand. He added that a resolution to this effect was adopted at a recent meeting.

However, UDF leaders are yet to respond to the Youth Congress's demands or its warning.

Meanwhile, Thomas Unniyadan said he has not received any official communication from the UDF leadership regarding candidate selection. He maintained that the front is moving forward in unity and that seat-sharing talks are still underway. He also said the Youth Congress has every right to protest and that he respects their stand.

Unniyadan, a member of the high-powered committee of the Kerala Congress (Joseph faction), served as MLA for three consecutive terms from 2001. He was defeated in 2016 by KU Arunan of the CPM and again in 2021 by current minister R Bindu.