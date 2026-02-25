Wayanad: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will lay the foundation stone for a housing project launched by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee for survivors of the Mundakkai–Chooralmala landslide at Kunnambatta near Meppadi on Thursday at 2.30 pm.

Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Kannur International Airport in the morning. He will first attend a farmers’ meeting at Peravoor before travelling to Wayanad for the foundation stone ceremony.

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also attend the function organised by the Congress state committee at Meppadi. In the morning, she will take part in the DISHA (District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee) meeting at the Wayanad Collectorate to review centrally sponsored schemes.

At 1.30 pm, she will hand over modern equipment to the Rapid Response Teams of the Forest Department. The equipment was procured using the Corporate Social Responsibility funds of the JSW Group. Earlier, she had handed over a modern patrolling vehicle to the Rapid Response Team of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary.

Priyanka Gandhi is also scheduled to attend several programmes across the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. On Friday morning, she will inaugurate a medical laboratory at the Kalikavu Service Cooperative Bank in Malappuram district.

At noon, she will attend the silver jubilee celebrations of MES School at Kaithappoyil near Thamarassery. Later in the afternoon, she will visit the proposed Ghat Road bypass project site at Chippilithode.

On Saturday, she will visit the proposed Bairakkuppa bridge project site near Pulppalli in Wayanad. In the evening, she will attend the key distribution ceremony for 51 houses built by the Indian Union Muslim League at Vellithode near Thrikkaipetta in Muttil, Meppadi panchayat.