Wayanad: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has granted final (Stage II) forest clearance for the Anakkampoyil–Kalladi–Meppadi twin-tunnel road project, clearing a major hurdle for the long-pending plan to connect Wayanad and Kozhikode through the Western Ghats.

The 8.17-km twin tunnel will link Anakkampoyil in Kozhikode district with Meppadi in Wayanad. The project is estimated to cost ₹2,134 crore, including approach roads on both sides.

According to a communiqué issued by the Deputy Inspector General of Forests under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and sent to Kerala’s Additional Chief Secretary (Forest and Wildlife), the Ministry approved the diversion of 17.263 hectares of forest land. The land will be used to build a twin tunnel with four-lane approach roads to directly connect Anakkampoyil, Kalladi and Meppadi, linking Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

The communiqué lists 24 conditions. It states that the legal status of the forest land will not change. The boundaries of the diverted land must be clearly marked on the ground at the project’s cost, as directed by the concerned Divisional Forest Officer. The project is expected to ease heavy traffic on the Thamarassery Ghat stretch of National Highway 766, which connects Wayanad with the rest of the State.

As part of the conditions, the State must hand over an equal extent of non-forest land in Kollivayal, Chullikkad, Madaparambu and Manalvayal villages in Wayanad district within two years. The Forest Department will maintain the land at the cost of the user agency. At least 1,000 saplings per hectare must be planted within two years of the final approval.

Tree felling must be kept to a minimum and carried out only with approval from local forest officials. The agency must comply with the Stage I clearance conditions and implement mitigation measures suggested by the Chief Wildlife Warden.

No labour camps will be allowed on forest land near the site. Firewood cannot be used, and alternative fuel must be provided for workers. No new paths may be created inside the forest for transport or construction.

The order also bans any non-forestry activity on the land surface above the tunnel. The Divisional Forest Officer will monitor the project to ensure environmental safeguards are followed. The Ministry has allowed the felling of 20 additional trees for a temporary bridge and approach road, apart from the 104 trees approved earlier.

The tender process has been completed. Hyderabad-based Dileep Buildcon Limited secured the contract for ₹1,643.33 crore. A 17.5-km approach road from Thiruvambadi to Marippuzha has already been constructed at a cost of ₹108 crore. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), Konkan Railway Corporation and the State Public Works Department had earlier signed a tripartite agreement to implement the project.