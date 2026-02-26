Idukki: Of the 25 adventure tourism centres currently operating in Idukki district, 21 are functioning without even panchayat-level approval, a government report has revealed. The findings raise serious concerns over public safety, noting that high-risk activities are being conducted under the cover of adventure tourism.

The details emerged in a report submitted by the Joint Director of Local Self-Government to the District Collector, following a request to verify the approval status of adventure tourism facilities in the district. Alarmingly, even flagship attractions such as paragliding and zipline operations at Vagamon Adventure Park—run by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC)—were found to be operating without mandatory clearances.

The district administration ordered the inquiry after a recent incident at a sky dining facility in Anachal, where tourists were left stranded for several hours, triggering safety concerns.

Adventure tourism centres in Idukki attract hundreds of visitors daily, with most of the facilities having come up in the last two years as part of efforts to boost tourism. However, the rapid expansion appears to have outpaced regulatory oversight.

Among the centres reviewed, only the Anachal Zipline at Eetticity has obtained approval from the Tourism Department. Meanwhile, clearances from the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Council (KATPC) have been granted only to the Anachal Hot Air Balloon, the Anachal Adventure Park, and the Chunayamakkal Roller Coaster.

Collector orders further action

The District Collector has constituted a special committee to examine safety measures and verify documentation at adventure tourism centres. The panel comprises technical experts and revenue officials, including the Deputy Collector of the Disaster Management Authority, Public Works Department Executive Engineer, Hazard Analyst, District DM Plan Coordinator, Deputy Director of Tourism, DTPC Secretary, and Assistant Professor Bijoy Das of an engineering college.

The Collector stated that further action will be taken based on the committee's findings.