Thodupuzha: Bruce, who once tracked clues across the hill ranges of Idukki and sniffed out the hideouts of narcotics peddlers, was not just the pride of the Idukki Dog Squad but of the entire canine unit of the Kerala Police. Behind Bruce’s string of achievements in investigations and State championships stood a police officer who guided the dog with firm commands and a leash in hand.

As Bruce, officially named Neeli, completed 11 years of service and retired, handler Ranjith Mohan found it impossible to send the loyal canine to a shelter home. Determined to keep Bruce with him, Ranjith pursued every available legal avenue. After sustained efforts, authorities, moved by his attachment, finally granted permission.

With that, Bruce stepped away from a decade-long career in the dog squad and accompanied Ranjith to his home in Thodupuzha.

Kerala Police’s first narcotic detection dog

Bruce holds the distinction of being the first narcotic detection dog of the Kerala Police. Special permission was secured after completing multiple procedural formalities within the force. The handover took place during the retirement ceremony held at the Idukki AR Camp today.

Bruce, a three-month-old Labrador, joined the canine squad in April 2015. While being taken to the training academy in Thrissur, the then Idukki SP K V Joseph noted the absence of a narcotic detection dog in the unit and directed that Bruce be trained for the role. Ranjith Mohan, along with Civil Police Officer Jerry George, raised Bruce like their own child, Ranjith recalled.

Bruce completed training in June 2015 and was posted in Idukki. The dog later played a key role in anti-narcotics operations in Kumily, Rajakkad and other areas, tracking drug networks through forests and hill terrain and posing a formidable challenge to traffickers. Bruce also emerged victorious in State-level championships.

‘I was shattered when I learned the retirement date’

Ranjith Mohan said receiving the letter informing Bruce’s retirement left him deeply distressed. “I could not bear the thought of sending her to a shelter home,” he said. As per departmental rules, handlers are permitted to adopt service dogs under specific conditions. Ranjith added that he was overjoyed to finally obtain approval after considerable effort, he told Onmanorama.