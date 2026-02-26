Key events in Kerala today: Lifestyle disease detection camp, Mime competition mark Feb 26
Thiruvananthapuram
- Vazhuthacaud, Trivandrum Club, Elam Hall: Inauguration of KE Cycle by Minister VN Vasavan, 5 pm
- Hotel O by Tamara: Sports Authority of India Symposium, 11.30 am
- Putharikandam, EK Nayanar Park: pm Viswakarma Scheme Exhibition and Sales Fair, 10 am
- Hilton Garden Inn: Conference on the release of the high-level report on Community Battery Energy Storage Systems, 10 am
- Hotel Apollo Dimora: Jamaat-e-Islami Iftar feast, 5 pm
- Kerala University, Karyavattom Campus: Inauguration of the new study centre for palm-leaf manuscripts by Minister Ramachandran Kadannappalli, 3 pm
- Vylopilli Samskruthi Bhavan: Chilanka Dance Festival, 6 pm
- Kottakkakam, Margi Natyagrham: Sreekrishnacharitam Nangyarkoothu performance, 6 pm
- Thycaud, Bharat Bhavan: JC Daniel Foundation's JC Daniel Day Celebration – Minister GR Anil – 5 pm
Kottayam
- Manorama School of Communication (MASCOM) Campus, Eerayilkadavu, Kottayam: MASCOM Day media exhibition 'Vaartha Lab' (News Lab) – 10 am
- Kanayi Kunhiraman Art Gallery, Public Library: 'Mananam' (Contemplation), an exhibition of paintings by Fr Rijo Geevarghese of Sopana Orthodox Academy, based on the Orthodox Church liturgy – 10 am
- KC Mammen Mappillai Hall: Municipal Development Seminar Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA, Municipal Chairman MP Santhosh Kumar – 11 am
- Padinjarekkara Hall: Janata Dal District Convention – 2 pm
- Office of the Panachikkad Panchayat 11th Ward Member at Padiyarakkadavu: Lifestyle disease detection camp – 10 am
Ernakulam
- Hotel Le Meridien: International Spice Conference organised by the All India Spices Exporters' Forum, 9:45 am
- Ernakulam General Hospital, Telemedicine Hall: Distribution of medicine and financial aid by Jeevan Raksha Charity and Service Society, 11 am
- Ernakulam, Darbar Hall Art Gallery: Workshop 'Folded Narratives' conducted jointly by Kiran Nadar Museum of Art and Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, 2 pm
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi District Council meeting and a reception for elected representatives who are members of the committee. Inauguration by State President Raju Apsara at 2.30 pm, followed by an Iftar feast
- Chavara Cultural Centre, Library Hall: Book discussion on 'Lathalakshmiyude Rachanakaḷ' (The Works of Lathalakshmi), inauguration by Dr Dharmaraj Adat, 3.30 pm
- Edappally, Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Mime competition conducted by Karunam Group, 4 pm
- Edappally, Changampuzha Library: Film festival '50 Years of TV Chandran's Cinematic Life' organised by Kerala Film Society, Inauguration at 6 pm, Film Screening: 'Dany' at 6.30 pm
Kozhikode
- Kairali Showroom at Mananchira BSNL Customer Service Centre: Aranmula Kannadi (Mirror) Exhibition and Sale at 10:00
- DCC Office: Former Minister P Sankaran Memorial Award presentation to KC Joseph by MK Raghavan MP at 10 am.
- Regional Science Centre: National Science Week Celebration – Teacher training program on "Innovative Methods in Mathematics Teaching" at 10.30 am
- Kovoor P Krishnapillai Memorial Hall: Inauguration of the District-level 'Pattaya Mela' (Title Deed Fair) by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Online) at 10:30 am.
- Town Hall: Launch of 'Sakart', a compostable product by Nav Kerala Agri and Allied Multi-State Co-operative Society, by Mayor O Sadasivan at 11 am.
- Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: "Drishti Art Exhibition" – A cartoon and painting exhibition by M Ajayakumar and his son, M Sreinand, at 11 am.
- Calicut Trade Centre: Auto Show at 11 am.
- Gandhi Griham: Book discussion on MK Gandhi's 'Panchayat Raj' by Simon Thonakkara, organised by the Gandhi Peace Foundation Readers' Forum at 3:30 pm.
- Gender Park: Arppo 2026 Open Forum – "The Politics of Vision" at 4 pm.
- Meenchantha Sreeramakrishna Prarthana Hall: Sreeramakrishna Vachanamrutham class by Kozhikode Swadhyaya Satsangam at 5 pm.
- Chakkorathukkulam Aikya Kerala Vayanashala (Library): Hussain-Theresia Memorial Day – Dr KM Shereef at 6.30 pm.
