Kaniyambetta: Alleging prolonged official apathy, residents of Kaniyambetta have demanded immediate restoration of the Chundakkara–Palappatta road, which has deteriorated to become virtually unusable.

The road, which serves several families, is now riddled with potholes and craters, making even pedestrian movement difficult. Located in Ward 17 of the panchayat, the road connects Chundakkara to Palappatta and leads onward to Pallikkunnu.

During the monsoon, the road turns into a slushy stretch, often becoming knee deep in mud and unfit for travel. Commuters, including students are forced to walk through nearby farmlands to reach their destinations. In several portions, soil erosion has exposed large stones and deep pits, preventing vehicles from accessing the area.

The condition of the road has caused serious hardship, particularly for bedridden patients. Residents say that cancer patients and elderly persons in the locality often have to be physically carried to the main road to reach a hospital. Of the damaged stretch, nearly 800 metres is in an especially dilapidated condition.

Locals allege that despite submitting multiple complaints to the panchayat authorities seeking urgent repairs, no concrete action has been taken so far. If the delay continues, residents say they will be left with no option but to form an action committee and launch protests.