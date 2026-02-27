The Idukki district secretariat of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) has recommended senior leader MM Mani as its candidate once again from the Udumbanchola Assembly constituency. The panel submitted to the state leadership includes only a single name for Udumbanchola- that of Mani- underlining the district unit's strong backing for his candidature.

In Devikulam constituency, the leadership has proposed a second term for sitting MLA A Raja. The recommendations have been forwarded to the state leadership for approval.

Party leaders assessed that the CPM's prospects in Udumbanchola could be adversely affected if Mani does not contest. His name was finalised after internal deliberations, during which KK Jayachandran's candidature was also considered. Jayachandran could emerge as an alternative if the state leadership opts for a change. District secretariat member Shailaja Surendran's name had figured in preliminary discussions, but the final recommendation was confined to Mani.

In the 2021 Assembly election, Mani won Udumbanchola by a margin of 38,305 votes, defeating UDF candidate EM Augusthy. Leaders believe that the development initiatives undertaken during his tenure as Minister, coupled with his personal rapport with voters, continue to work in his favour.

The CPM suffered setbacks in the recent local body elections, including in Udumbanchola. The district leadership is of the view that fielding Mani would help the party regain lost ground. His support base among the influential Ezhava community in the constituency is also seen as a key advantage.

In Devikulam, the leadership favoured retaining Raja, particularly in the backdrop of former MLA S Rajendran shifting to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a development seen as potentially splitting plantation sector votes. The secretariat believes Raja’s performance over the past five years will strengthen his prospects.