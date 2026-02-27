Thrissur: Five sovereigns of gold and ₹50,000 in cash were stolen from the residential quarters of the Thrissur East Police Station, days after robberies were reported at two temples near the station.

The theft took place around noon on February 23 when the occupants were away. The burglar reportedly broke the lock on the front door to gain entry and later forced open a bedroom door. The gold ornaments and cash, kept in an almirah, were stolen.

Police have intensified the investigation. A fingerprint team inspected the scene and collected forensic evidence.

The incident came to light barely a week after two temples near the Thrissur East Police Station were robbed. With the accused in those cases yet to be traced, the latest burglary- this time at the police's own quarters- raised serious concerns.