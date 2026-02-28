Wayanad: Bringing major relief to more than a hundred families affected by the devastating Mundakkai–Chooralmala landslide occured in 2024, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the first phase of the model township set up by the state government at Elstone Estate in Kalpetta on Sunday.

In the first phase, 178 houses will be handed over to families who completely lost their homes in the landslide. The Chief Minister will also distribute title deeds to the beneficiaries at the function.

The ambitious township project envisions a total of 410 houses along with supporting infrastructure. The eco-and climate-responsive houses are being constructed on 64.4 hectares of land at Elstone Estate, which was taken over by the government on April 11, 2025, after depositing ₹44.33 crore in court. Altogether, 1,662 people from 402 families are expected to reside in the completed township.

The government has sanctioned ₹299 crore for the housing project. Construction is progressing at a rapid pace under the leadership of a technical project head engineer, a technical manager, four project engineers, a quality surveyor, a document controller and nine assistant project engineers. More than 1,500 workers are engaged at the site.

Each single-storey house has a built-up area of 1,000 square feet and a foundation strong enough to accommodate an additional floor in the future. The houses feature a master bedroom, an additional bedroom, a sit-out, a living room, attached bathrooms, dining area, kitchen and a storage space.

The project also includes internal roads, a health centre, an anganwadi, a public market and community centres. The inauguration ceremony will be attended by ministers and other elected representatives.

According to government estimates, 298 people lost their lives in the disaster. As many as 59 houses were completely washed away, while nine houses were partially damaged. Thirty-seven people sustained serious injuries, and 32 people remain missing.