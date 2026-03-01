Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp Google Profile links

Thodupuzha: A small gesture by a bus conductor, shared in a note titled ‘A note of care,’ has won thousands of hearts on social media. The post, written by Joseph Vadappuram, recounts his experience on a private bus `Maria', which operates on the Poomala route and highlights the kindness of bus conductor Shine.

The post, written by Joseph, a social worker at Rajagiri College, Kalamassery, read: “On Wednesday afternoon, I boarded the Maria bus from Alakode to travel to Thodupuzha. I asked the conductor if the bus would pass near the Thodupuzha Police Station. He replied, ‘I’ll let you know when we reach the nearest stop.’ When the bus reached town, I asked if we had arrived at the correct stop. He said, ‘Oh no, brother, we have already passed it. You were supposed to get off at the previous stop. I forgot to tell you.’

The conductor rang the bell and stopped the bus. As I got up to alight, he took ₹30 from his bag and handed it to me, saying, ‘It’s my fault, brother. Please take it and catch an autorickshaw.’ The gesture felt like a cool breeze for the heart. I initially received the money and immediately tried to return it, saying, ‘I don’t need it; I’m already very happy.’ But I had to insist several times before the conductor finally took the money back.”

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.