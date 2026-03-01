Thodupuzha: A small gesture by a bus conductor, shared in a note titled ‘A note of care,’ has won thousands of hearts on social media. The post, written by Joseph Vadappuram, recounts his experience on a private bus `Maria', which operates on the Poomala route and highlights the kindness of bus conductor Shine.

The post, written by Joseph, a social worker at Rajagiri College, Kalamassery, read: “On Wednesday afternoon, I boarded the Maria bus from Alakode to travel to Thodupuzha. I asked the conductor if the bus would pass near the Thodupuzha Police Station. He replied, ‘I’ll let you know when we reach the nearest stop.’ When the bus reached town, I asked if we had arrived at the correct stop. He said, ‘Oh no, brother, we have already passed it. You were supposed to get off at the previous stop. I forgot to tell you.’

The conductor rang the bell and stopped the bus. As I got up to alight, he took ₹30 from his bag and handed it to me, saying, ‘It’s my fault, brother. Please take it and catch an autorickshaw.’ The gesture felt like a cool breeze for the heart. I initially received the money and immediately tried to return it, saying, ‘I don’t need it; I’m already very happy.’ But I had to insist several times before the conductor finally took the money back.”