A range of cultural, religious, literary and public events are being held across Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode today. The programmes include festivals, book launches, conferences, exhibitions, sports events and Ramadan lectures at various venues.

Thiruvananthapuram

Poojappura Akshara Guru Sannidhi — Social Service Day inauguration linked to P N Panicker birth anniversary; Minister V Sivankutty, 9 am

Press Club — Jalagnirupan book launch, 11 am

AKPCTA — State conference, 8.30 am

Putharikandam Maidan — Vanika Vysya Sangh meet, 10 am

Press Club — Sahayaathrika anniversary, 9.30 am; RLJP merger meet, 10 am

Press Club — Kavyakamithri launch, 2.30 pm; AIMSEF meet, 3 pm; Koduthi launch, 3.30 pm

IMA Hall, General Hospital — Chiri Club, 6 pm

Greenfield Stadium — Kennel Club Dog Show, 9 am

Vyloppilli Bhavan — Chilanka dance fest, 6 pm

Kovalam IHMCT — Fundango food fest, 6.30 pm

Multiple temples across the city — festivals, pongala, poojas and cultural events through the day

Kochi

Ponnurunni Sreenarayaneeswara Temple — Festival rituals, arts and musical night from 8 am

Panampilly Nagar — Baby League football, 8.30 am

Vaduthala Library — Reading group exhibition, 8.30 am

Assisi Cathedral — Prayer meet, 10 am

Thaikkoodam — Blood donation camp, 9 am

Kadavanthra temples — Classes, rituals and evening percussion

Darul Uloom Complex — Quran knowledge test, 9.30 am

Changampuzha Park — Meet marking 50 years of filmmaker T. V. Chandran; speakers include Mammootty, 5 pm; film show, 8 pm

Music Theatre — Film screening, 9.45 am

Le Meridien — State Malayalam speech contest, 10 am

Aster Medcity — Free paediatric cardiac follow-up camp, 10 am

Kaloor Stadium — Electric World expo, 10.30 am

Fine Arts Society — Arjunopaharam musical evening, 5.30 pm

Various venues — religious events, exhibitions, conferences and camps

Kozhikode

Karaparamba Temple — Bhagavatha Sapthaha, 6.30 am

Eranjippalam — Congress padyatra launch, 8 am

Nadammal Temple — Thalappoli, chanting and rituals from 9 am

Samoothiri School Hall — Bodhi Society anniversary, 10 am

CSI Cathedral — Study centre inauguration, 3 pm

Medical College Ground — National archery event, 10 am; prizes, 4 pm

Art Gallery — Painting exhibition, 11 am

Trade Centre — Kerala Auto Show, 11 am

South Beach — Solar recreation vehicle launch, 7 pm

City temples — Thira, Sarpabali and festival rituals in the evening