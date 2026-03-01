The Department of English at Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram hosted its literature festival, “Vāk: A Festival of Words,” on February 26 and 27.

The fest was inaugurated by noted writer N S Madhavan, an alumnus of the college. The inaugural session was presided over by Principal Dr Meera George and writer Sandhya Mary.

Speakers included Dr Meenu Jose (Head, Department of English), Fr Thomas Kayyalackal, Fr Vincy Varghese, Dr Rakesh and Ms Neethu Tharakan. The event was sponsored by Fortune IAS Academy and Redhill.

Writers such as Sandhya Mary, Kishore Ram, Babitha Justin, Manu Remakant, Ankush Banerjee and Sajan Thomas interacted with students during the fest.

Competitions, including a literary ramp walk, slam poetry, literature quiz and spot fiction were organised for college students.